India's Omicron Covid-19 tally is steadily rising. With fresh cases being reported from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Delhi on Sunday. the tally has jumped to 21 in the country.

India reported 17 more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday - nine persons in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra's Pune district and a fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania.

Most of those who tested positive either recently arrived from African countries or were in contact with such people. With this, four states and the national capital have now reported cases of the potentially more contagious variant which has sparked a fresh alert across the world.

The first two cases of Omicron in India were reported from Karnataka last week. The other two cases were detected in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Omicron, first detected in South Africa on November 25, has been described as a "variant of concern" by the WHO.

India Omicron Covid tally jumps to 21

Maharashtra -8

Karnataka -2

Delhi-1

Gujarat-1

Rajasthan -9

New travel rules amid Omicron scare

International airports across India are intensively screening and testing all passengers from 'at-risk' countries. In line with central guidelines, all passengers from such countries have to take RT-PCR tests on arrival. The test result has to be negative in order to leave the airport. The list of countries deemed "at-risk" for now includes the United Kingdom, all 44 countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.

India logs 8,895 fresh Covid cases on Sunday

India logged 8,895 new Covid cases and 2,796 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry's data released on Sunday morning. The highest number of daily deaths were reported in Bihar with 2,426 fatalities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.