In the wake of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Monday sounded an alert pointing out that even though the new Omicron variant seems comparatively milder, there are still concerns about its effects on comorbid patients.

While addressing a virtual press conference, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lav Aggarwal pointed out, “Even the infection is mild. We do not know how it will affect our comorbidity."

He also asserted that Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of COVID-19 infection is 70 times more transmissible in nature.

Further, noting that it is milder in nature, he emphasized on the need to strengthen home quarantine. “We have to strengthen the home isolation guidelines. It was 10 days of isolation earlier but now it's seven days. There is very less requirement of hospitalisation."

Union health ministry's National Telemedicine Service or eSanjeevani service is available in this regard, he said.

"One must only trust the authentic source of information, not any information that might create panic. We should become more responsible collectively."

Genome sequencing labs in India

While speaking on genome sequencing, Agrawal asserted that there are larger sets of mutations happening at the spike protein level in the Omicron variant, and the country has created a network of 38 labs for genome sequencing.

At present, India has reported over 4,000 Omicron cases, out of which, more than 1,000 have recovered. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,216 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 529, Delhi 513, Karnataka 441, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 236.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

