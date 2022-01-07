Omicron: Karnataka has reported 107 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid taking the total count to 333 in the state, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed on Friday.

"107 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 6th taking the overall tally to 333," Sudhakar said on Twitter.

According to PTI, Health officials said the infected persons have been isolated. It is not known whether the infected persons were symptomatic or asymptomatic.

The state health minister today informed that he chaired a meeting to discuss various aspects related to Covid-19 management including, testing of travellers coming from other states, strict enforcement of vaccine certificate for entry in public places, and setting up of Covid Care Centres.

They also discussed physical and tele-triaging of infected persons to assess requirement of hospitalisation, utilisation of medical and nursing students for CCCs and triaging, collaboration with hotels for institutional quarantine and reservation of beds in private hospitals.

India has so far reported over 3000 cases of the highly infectious variant out of which 1200 have recovered or discharged. The daily's count crossed 1-lakh mark on Friday, with rapid rise in cases in most states.

