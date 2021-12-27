The Kerala government on Monday issued new Covid-19 guidelines in view of the surging Omicron variant cases and the upcoming holiday season. As per a new directive, there will be a ban on New Year celebrations during the night hours, 50% occupancy limits in bars, clubs, hotels, restaurants and eateries.

The directive came after a COVID review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier today.

Check details here:

New Year celebrations shall not continue after 10 PM on December 31 and similar restrictions shall be in place at night from December 30 to January 2.

The seating capacity in bars, clubs, hotels, restaurants and eateries will remain at 50%

District Collectors will deploy sectoral magistrates with adequate support from police officers in areas such as beaches, shopping malls and public parks where large crowds are likely to gather for the New Year celebrations.

Areas where COVID-19 was spreading should be monitored for cluster formations, be considered as containment zones and restrictions should be tightened there.

The state on Monday recorded 1,636 new COVID-19 cases which took the caseload to 52,24,929 till date. Directions were issued by the Chief Minister to the Health Department to take steps to vaccinate the deserving persons with booster shots from January 3 and to distribute, free of cost, to the public the ayurvedic or homeopathic medicines which would help to enhance their immunity, the release said.

Vijayan also directed that measures against the Omicron variant be intensified in view of its numbers rising to 57 in the state. Since the new variant spreads three to five times faster than the Delta version of COVID-19, Omicron was likely to increase the number of coronavirus cases leading to a third wave, he said and added that measures were being taken to deal with it.

