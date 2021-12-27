2 min read.Updated: 27 Dec 2021, 06:58 PM ISTLivemint
The night curfew in Uttarakhand will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am
Meanwhile, Kerala will be shut from 10 pm to 5 am, barring essential services
Uttarakhand government has imposed a night curfew across the state in view of the emerging threat from Omicron variant of coronavirus. The night curfew will be in place from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am till further orders.
During the said period, essential services like health, movement of vehicles carrying health personnel, ambulances, postal services will be allowed, the state government said in its official order.
Production, transportation and distribution of petrol, diesel, kerosene and LPG will also be exempt from the curb.
Private vehicles too will have the permission to commute for emergencies during the curfew with strict adherence to Covid SOPs and safety protocols.
Meanwhile, Kerala has also announced night curfew from 30 December till 2 January. The night curfew in the state will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am
New Year celebrations are banned in the state after 10 pm on 31 December.
Kerala reported 1,636 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, which took the caseload to 52,24,929 till date. Also, the State reported 236 deaths, which raised the toll to 46,822 so far.
Of the 236 deaths, 23 were recorded over the last few days and 213 designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.