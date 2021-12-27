Uttarakhand government has imposed a night curfew across the state in view of the emerging threat from Omicron variant of coronavirus. The night curfew will be in place from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am till further orders.

During the said period, essential services like health, movement of vehicles carrying health personnel, ambulances, postal services will be allowed, the state government said in its official order.

Production, transportation and distribution of petrol, diesel, kerosene and LPG will also be exempt from the curb.

Private vehicles too will have the permission to commute for emergencies during the curfew with strict adherence to Covid SOPs and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Kerala has also announced night curfew from 30 December till 2 January. The night curfew in the state will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am

New Year celebrations are banned in the state after 10 pm on 31 December.

Kerala reported 1,636 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, which took the caseload to 52,24,929 till date. Also, the State reported 236 deaths, which raised the toll to 46,822 so far.

Of the 236 deaths, 23 were recorded over the last few days and 213 designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Amid surge of Omicron variant and in anticipation of a third wave, several states have imposed curbs and night curfew in their states to control the rise in cases.

India saw the highest single day rise of Omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The ministry said 151 out of the 578 people who contracted the infection have recovered or migrated.

The 578 cases have been detected across 19 states and UTs with Delhi recording the maximum number of 142 cases followed by Maharashtra at 141, Kerala 57, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 43 and Telangana 41.

