A person, who had returned to Pune from Zambia on November 25, has tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports on Tuesday. He had returned from Zambia to Mumbai on November 20 and then travelled to Pune by taxi.

The patient's sample has been sent for genome sequencing and the report on the same is awaited.

Pune Municipal Corporation had conducted RT-PCR tests of his family members and the driver who travelled with him from Mumbai to Pune. All of them have tested negative.

The Covid-19 patient who tested positive is around 60 years and is stable, asymptomatic and in home isolation for now.

Amid rising concerns over Omicron variant of coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed concern over tracking those international passengers who don't land directly in Mumbai but then travel to the state using other means.

He said it will be easier to stop the spread of coronavirus infection if information about such travellers is shared. The issue of the new variant was also discussed in the Cabinet meeting here.

“The meeting also discussed the issue of how to check the passengers arriving from abroad without landing directly at Mumbai or other airports in Maharashtra and then travelling at other places in the country by domestic airlines, road or rail. The question is how to test such people and the prime minister should be apprised of this," a statement quoting Thackeray said.

“Information of the passengers coming from abroad should be received regularly so that they can be monitored and the infection can be prevented in time," the statement added. No confirmed case of the Omicron variant is detected so far in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 536 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest in a single day after April 27 last year, and 21 fatalities, a state health department official said.

On April 27, 2020, Maharashtra had logged 522 cases. With the latest additions on Monday, Maharashtra's tally of infections rose to 66,34,980 and the COVID-19 death toll to 1,40,962.

