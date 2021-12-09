Mumbai airport is working with testing labs and other partners to further reduce the charges for rapid RT-PCR test. Even though the charges have been revised recently, they are still too high, the state told the Centre recently.

On December 4, the private airport announced reducing the rates for rapid RT-PCR test at its facility to ₹3,900, from ₹4,500 earlier. A normal RT-PCR test costs a passenger ₹600.

However, the state government in a letter to the additional secretary in the Union health ministry earlier this week said that though the operator has agreed to bring down the charges for the rapid RT-PCR test, they were still "very high" compared to the rates being charged by other airports such as Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi, as per reports.

"We are aware of the queries and are working with the test laboratories and other partners to see whether we can further bring down the cost of the Rapid PCR test, wherever possible," a Mumbai airport spokesperson said, as reported by PTI.

Currently, three testing labs – Lifeinity, Suburban Diagnostics and Acu-MD (Mylabs) – are carrying out RT-PCR tests for international arrivals.

Earlier in a statement, the airport authorities said, 2 per cent of the total flight passengers are required to undergo RT-PCR test post-arrival testing at random at CSMIA on arrival, as per the Government guidelines, preferably from different countries, it said that such travelers are escorted by the concerned airlines to RT-PCR testing area on arrival.

For any of these passenger (from among the 2 per cent), testing positive in RT-PCR test at CSMIA, they are managed as per the laid down standard protocol and their samples are also sent for Genomic sequencing, CSMIA said. Children under 5 years of age are exempted from both pre- and post-arrival testing.

However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during home quarantine period, they will undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol, the airport operator stated.

