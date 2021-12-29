In what could be a dreaded sign, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray said Mumbai may cross 2,000 coronavirus today, sounding alarm bells across the state.

“Last week we were reporting 150 cases per day, now we are reporting around 2,000 cases per day. Mumbai may cross 2,000 per day cases today," Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active Covid-19 cases in the state, and termed it as an "alarming situation".

Talking to reporters here, Tope urged people and authorities to exercise caution. He also emphasised on strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols and ramping up of vaccination against the infection.

Earlier during the day, Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal met to discuss the prevailing coronavirus situation in the city.

Mumbai has reported sharp jump in daily coronavirus cases at 1,377 yesterday, nearly 70% higher than the previous day.

With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,73,298, while the death toll increased to 16,374. The day's tally of 1,377 was a sharp rise from 809 cases reported on Monday, which had also recorded three deaths linked to coronavirus in the metropolis.

The recovery count increased to 7,48,537 after 338 people were discharged during the day, leaving Mumbai with 5,803 active cases, the bulletin said. With 32,369 swab samples examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests in the country's financial capital went up to 1,35,24,610, BMC data showed.

It also revealed that the case doubling time has sharply dropped to 841 days, while Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 97%. The growth rate of Covid-19 cases between December 21 and 27 was 0.07% in the city, the bulletin said.

