Travellers arriving from South Africa to the Mumbai Airport will have to undergo quarantine, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday. In case if a passenger is tested positive for Covid-19 then the samples will be sent for genome sequencing. The move has been taken after a new kind of Covid-19 variant, WHO has named it Omicron, has been detected in South Africa.

The Mumbai Mayor said that to prevent the entry of the Omicron variant in the city she has made strict orders against passengers travelling from South Africa.

"There are concerns in Mumbai about the new variant of coronavirus. Genome sequencing of (positive) passengers coming from South Africa will be done. There is no restriction on outbound flights in any way. But this decision has been taken keeping in view past experience," Pednekar said on Saturday.

"There is an increased risk of COVID-19 in other nations, so those coming from abroad will have to undergo genome tests. I request everyone to maintain social distancing and wear masks so that this new menace can be stopped," she added.

Simultaneously, the Gujarat government has also taken a similar decision, but other countries have also been added on the restricted list. As per the Gujarat government order, RT-PCR test is mandatory for passengers travelling from South Africa as well as Europe, the UK, Botswana, Brazil, China, New Zealand, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh. The travellers from the aforementioned countries will also be required to undergo the mandatory Covid testing at the Gujarat airports.

The new Omicron variant, which has been detected first in South Africa, has escalated tension across the world because it is considered a more dangerous variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus than the Delta variant--that originated in India this year in March.

The World Health Organization has called Omicron a "Variant of concern" that might lead to more severe symptoms, increase transmissibility, and higher resistance to Covid-19 vaccines.

