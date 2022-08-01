Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has said in its latest bulletin. It added, that there is a spike in the BA.5 cases and, BA.2.75 sub-variant has also been found. The consortium also said that any surge in hospitalization or any disease severity has not been observed recently.

