The Odisha government has decided to impose additional restrictions on the eve of Christmas and New Year Celebrations from 25 December to 2 January in the wake emerging threat from Omicron variant of coronavirus.

With a view of protecting the health of the public and preventing the spread of new Covid-19 virus, the government said it is imposing the restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations

According to a order issued on Friday, the state government said Christmas celebrations will be limited to churches with a maximum of 50 people by strictly following the Covid protocols.

Further, night celebrations on New Year have been banned in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls and other public places across the state.

No celebrations except marriages are allowed across the state, the order further read.

Two new Omicron cases were detected in Odisha on Thursday, taking the tally of new variant cases to 4.

However, during the period under which restrictions are imposed, funeral rites will be allowed with appropriate Covid protocols.

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 10,53,504 as of Thursday as 155 more people tested positive for the infection, 28 lesser than the previous day, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,448.

91 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, and 64 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

Further, no community feasts are allowed from 25 December to 2 January, and social gatherings, rallies, orchestras, dances and other cultural programmes will be permitted.

The state's daily test positivity rate stood at 0.25% as 61,760 samples were tested. 53 patients have died due to comorbidities so far. The state now has 1,784 active cases, while 10,43,219 patients have recovered from the disease to date

