Samples of 583 COVID-infected children were studied between March and June 2021, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientists said that revealed, "Out of 512 sequences, 372 were VOCs (variants of concern), 51 were VOIs (variants of interest). The most common lineages observed were Delta, followed by Kappa, Alpha and B.1.36, seen in 65.82%, 9.96%, 6.83% and 4.68%, respectively in the study population."