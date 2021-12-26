Four new cases of new Covid-19 variant Omicron have been reported in Odisha today. Four foreign returnees (2 from Nigeria, 1 from UAE & 1 from Saudi Arabia) have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the state health officials said.

Director Public Health, Odisha, Niranjan Mishra, said the total number of Omicron cases currently stand at eight in the state.

Odisha | Four new #Omicron cases reported in the state, 4 foreign returnees (2 from Nigeria, 1 from UAE & 1 from Saudi Arabia) have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID19. The total number of Omicron cases stand at eight: Director Public Health Niranjan Mishra — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the country on Sunday reported 6,987 cases of Covid-19 and 162 deaths in a day, as per the data released by the union health ministry. A total of 7,091 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, but the Omicron cases increased to 422.

The Covid active cases declined to 266 in a day, taking the cumulative count to 76,766. The Covid-related death toll climbed to 4,79,682, comprising 1.38% of the total infections. While the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.40%, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, and Gujarat 43.

Also read: India adds 6,987 Covid cases, 162 deaths in 24 hrs; Omicron tally rises to 422

