Omicron outbreak: 4 new cases in Odisha, tally rises. Details here

Omicron outbreak: 4 new cases in Odisha, tally rises. Details here1 min read . 12:51 PM IST
- Two of these four Omicron patients came from Nigeria, while one from UAE and one from Saudi Arabia.
Four new cases of new Covid-19 variant Omicron have been reported in Odisha today. Four foreign returnees (2 from Nigeria, 1 from UAE & 1 from Saudi Arabia) have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the state health officials said.
Director Public Health, Odisha, Niranjan Mishra, said the total number of Omicron cases currently stand at eight in the state.
Meanwhile, the country on Sunday reported 6,987 cases of Covid-19 and 162 deaths in a day, as per the data released by the union health ministry. A total of 7,091 patients recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, but the Omicron cases increased to 422.
The Covid active cases declined to 266 in a day, taking the cumulative count to 76,766. The Covid-related death toll climbed to 4,79,682, comprising 1.38% of the total infections. While the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.40%, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.
Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, and Gujarat 43.
Also read: India adds 6,987 Covid cases, 162 deaths in 24 hrs; Omicron tally rises to 422
