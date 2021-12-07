As India is witnessing a surge in Omicron variant cases, as many as 50% of people want the central government to suspend all Vande Bharat flights coming from countries where 20 or more Omicron cases have been detected, according to a survey.

Besides, 84% of the respondents want district officials to regularly conduct an inspection or track the location of individuals coming on international flights and ensure that they are undergoing home quarantine.

The was conducted by the LocalCircles in which over 18,000 people participated across 317 districts in the country. People suggested that location tracking of the travellers must be done via WhatsApp or Arogya Setu or some other mechanism.

Besides, the respondents said they want the government to streamline the home quarantine process by effectively tracking and tracing international travellers so that the risk of transmission of the Omicron variant is reduced.

Also, the transfer of information of travellers sent by airport authorities to the district administration must be done in real-time, said LocalCircles.

The survey said people want timely action by the authorities against any suspected Covid-19 patient so that the transmission rate remains low.

India has clocked a total of 23 cases of new coronavirus variants so far with Maharashtra accounting for the maximum cases at 10. The first two cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the country in Karnataka, followed by one in Gujarat's Jamnagar and then another in Maharashtra's Dombivili. Rajasthan has reported a second-highest case of Omcron (9). While national capital Delhi also reported one cases of coronavirus on December 5.

