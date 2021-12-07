Omicron outbreak: 50% people want govt to suspend Vande Bharat flights

India has clocked a total of 23 cases of new coronavirus variants so far with Maharashtra accounting for the maximum cases at 10. The first two cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the country in Karnataka, followed by one in Gujarat's Jamnagar and then another in Maharashtra's Dombivili. Rajasthan has reported a second-highest case of Omcron (9). While national capital Delhi also reported one cases of coronavirus on December 5.