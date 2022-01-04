Delhi govt may impose weekend curfew amid surging covid cases: Report

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi government is likely to impose weekend curfew to curb latest spike in coronavirus cases. All government services will be fully working from home in the national capital; private offices allowed to ply at 50%. New restrictions in Delhi might kick in from midnight. A meeting was of DDMA was held today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. During the meeting, the current Covid situation was discussed. There's also a possibility that the Delhi government might sound 'red alert' which entails total curfew and closure of nonessential shops, metro trains, government offices except those dealing with essential services. The 'red alert' comes into force after the positivity rate stays above 5% for two consecutive days. Delhi's positivity rate stood at 4.59% and 6.46%, respectively for the last two days.

Last week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) sounded a 'yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas, and gyms were closed with immediate effects. Already, a night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm (earlier 11 pm) to 5 am in the national capital.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. Yesterday, Delhi reported 4,099 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46%. The active cases in the city have gone to 10,986 and the cumulative tally of the coronavirus cases now stands at 14,58,220. In the last 24 hours, Delhi also witnessed one death due to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 25,100.

According to the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, 80% of the new Covid-19 cases in the national capital for the past two days were of Omicron variant. Currently, Delhi accounts for 382 cases of Omicron of which 57 have been discharged.

