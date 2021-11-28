Amid rising concerns regarding new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Haryana government on Sunday directed official to remain vigilant.

Haryana CM ML Khattar said, “We are taking all precautions and are prepared to deal with it. The District Commissioners have been asked to remain vigilant especially before granting permission for fairs."

Meanwhile, three Indian states - Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat - have already issued fresh coronavirus guidelines as precautionary measures. Earlier this week, the Centre instructed the state governments to ensure ‘rigorous screening and testing’ of all international travellers landing in India from ‘at risk’ countries.

The nations that are currently on the ‘at-risk’ list of India are – European countries, including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting on Covid-19 and said that we need to be proactive in light of the new variant while laying emphasis on the precautions to contain the virus.

The new strain B.1.1.529, first detected in South Africa, has been classified as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organisation and trigged massive panic across the world. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada have banned flights from South African nations and issues travel curbs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.