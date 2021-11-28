Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the state government is taking all the precautions and is prepared to deal with Omicron variant of Covid-19.

While addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Khattar said, "We are taking all precautions and are prepared to deal with it. The District Commissioners have been asked to remain vigilant especially before granting permission for fairs."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday named the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron' and alarmed the siren among countries of the new variant.

Taking action amid concerns over the new variant of the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for Covid-19.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister Office, officials briefed the PM about the new variant of concern 'Omicron' along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries.

The PM spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. The PM highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'. He also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, India saw a single-day rise of 8,774 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally to 3,45,72,523, while the active cases have declined to 1,05,691, the lowest in 543 days.

The death toll has climbed to 4,68,554, with 621 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 51 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 154 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 1,05,691 comprising 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.34 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.

A decrease of 1,328 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

