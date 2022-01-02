The Odisha government has decided to withhold its decision to reopen schools for students of Class 1 to 5 due to the spike in Omicron cases in the state. Primary schools across the state and held discussions with the stakeholders. "Keeping in view the rise in the number of daily cases and based on the feedback provided by parents across the state, we have decided not to reopen schools for students of Classes 1 to 5 from January 3," he stated.

School and mass education minister SR Dash, in a statement, said the decision was taken after officials visited various primary schools across the state and held discussions with the stakeholders.

However, physical classes for students of classes 6 to 10 will continue for now.

Odisha on Sunday registered 424 more coronavirus cases. Sixty-seven of the new patients are children below 18 years of age. Yesterday, Odisha reported 298 new Covid-19 cases--the highest in more than a month, which took the tally to 10,55,132, the health department said in its bulletin. The death toll rose to 8,462 as two men, aged 40 and 65, succumbed to the disease in Cuttack district. Fifty-three other Covid-infected patients have died due to comorbidities in the past. The state had logged 335 coronavirus cases on November 25 and the daily count did not exceed thereafter. On Friday, 225 fresh cases and a fatality were registered. Khurda, where Bhubaneswar is located, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 119, followed by 35 in Cuttack. 33 children are among those newly afflicted with the disease. Odisha currently has 1,814 active cases, while 10,44,803 people have recovered.

More than 2.92 crore people have been vaccinated with the first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine and over 2.08 crore have been administered both the doses.

