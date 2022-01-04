Omicron outbreak: Punjab imposes night curfew; Here's what's allowed, what's not2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2022, 11:00 AM IST
According to the Punjab government's order, bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas will operate at 50% capacity
The Punjab government on Tuesday imposed night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM due to a surge in Covid-19 cases along with Omicron variant. The restrictions will be imposed till January 15, 2022. According to the state government's order, bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas will operate at 50% capacity. While gyms will remain shut.
Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend government offices, as well as private offices. Punjab reported 419 cases and one death on Monday. The state's overall Covid caseload has jumped to 6,05,922, according to a medical bulletin.
So far, 16,651 people have died from the infection in the state. Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of infections for the past a few days.
The number of active cases rose to 1,741 from 1,369 a day before.
Of fresh cases, Patiala reported 143 infections, followed by 58 in Pathankot, 57 in Ludhiana and 30 in Mohali.
Thirty-eight more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,87,530, the bulletin said.
Punjab night curfew: What's allowed and what's not:
