Omicron outbreak: Punjab imposes night curfew; Here's what's allowed, what's not

The Punjab government on Tuesday imposed night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM due to a surge in Covid-19 cases along with Omicron variant. The restrictions will be imposed till January 15, 2022. According to the state government's order, bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas will operate at 50% capacity. While gyms will remain shut.

