Home / News / India /  Omicron outbreak: Punjab imposes night curfew; Here's what's allowed, what's not

Omicron outbreak: Punjab imposes night curfew; Here's what's allowed, what's not

Covid-19 surge in Punjab: The Punjab government on Tuesday imposed night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM
2 min read . 11:00 AM IST Livemint

According to the Punjab government's order, bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas will operate at 50% capacity

The Punjab government on Tuesday imposed night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM due to a surge in Covid-19 cases along with Omicron variant.  The restrictions will be imposed till January 15, 2022. According to the state government's order, bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas will operate at 50% capacity. While gyms will remain shut.

Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend government offices, as well as private offices. Punjab reported 419 cases and one death on Monday. The state's overall Covid caseload has jumped to 6,05,922, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 16,651 people have died from the infection in the state. Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of infections for the past a few days.

The number of active cases rose to 1,741 from 1,369 a day before.

Of fresh cases, Patiala reported 143 infections, followed by 58 in Pathankot, 57 in Ludhiana and 30 in Mohali.

Thirty-eight more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,87,530, the bulletin said.

Punjab night curfew: What's allowed and what's not:

  • Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 10 PM to 5 AM.
  • All bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, zoos, etc shall be allowed to operate at 50% of their capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated.
  • All sports complexes, stadiums, swimming pools, gyms will remain closed (except being used for training of sportspersons for participation in National/International sports events). No spectators or visitors will be allowed.
  • AC buses will run at 50% capacity.
  • Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend the government offices, private offices, working spaces, factories, industries, etc.
  • All educational institutes, schools, colleges will remain closed. However, medical and nursing colleges may continue to function normally.

 

