HYDERABAD : The state of Telangana reported twelve new cases of the coronavirus new variant Omicron on Saturday.

This takes the total tally of Omicron cases in the state to 20.

Samples of three persons are awaited for their Omicron variant status.

Of the 12 new cases, two were passengers from countries declared "at risk" by the Centre, while 10 came from other nations, a state health department bulletin said.

Telangana today logged 185 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,79,430, while the death toll rose to 4,014 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 78, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (15) district, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 205 people recovering from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,71,655. The number of active cases was 3,761, the bulletin said.

It said 41,484 samples were tested today and the total number tested till date was 2,92,59,376. The samples tested per million population were 7,86,119.

