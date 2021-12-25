Omicron outbreak: When will Covid cases surge in India? Here's what doctors say

With the gradual rise in cases of Omicron variant in the country, the Centre and state governments have started to keep their guard up to mitigate the transmission of the virus. However, as the new variant of Covid-19 has become dominant in western countries, experts have pointed that India might also face a similar fate.

According to Dr Sambit, Director (Medical) of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hyderabad, India can see a surge in Covid-19 cases by the end of January 2022.

"We expect a surge in COVID-19 numbers by end of January because we are no different from the world. We will face what the world is facing," the doctor told ANI news agency.

"As of now we haven't seen a significant surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, but it has been tricking slowly. We are not sure whether it's an omicron variant or the delta variant because that needs genetic testing. Most of them are suffering from fever, headache, a stuffy nose, and cough. As of now, we haven't seen any patient suffering from shortness of breath required a hospitalisation," he added.

The doctor said that a third wave might soon occur in India and added, "Hospitals have been boasting with all medical facilities like oxygen, vaccine, and medicines. What world will be facing, we will be facing the same thing in coming days".

Further, Praveen, senior consultant Internal medicine spoke about the symptoms of Omicron variant and said: There are four prominent symptoms that differentiate delta and omicron variants from COVID-19, these are like Tiredness, joint pain, cold and high fever like 102 temperature, 108 temperature".

Meanwhile, Dr Angelique Coetzee who first identified the Omicron variant in South Africa claimed that India will see a surge in Omicron-driven Covid cases and a high positivity rate but the infection will hopefully be mild.

He further said that existing vaccines will definitely control the contagion but those unvaccinated are at 100% "risk".

Currently, India has reported a total of 415 Omicron cases. Of these, 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!