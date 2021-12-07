Amid the Omicron scare, over 100 recent foreign returnees are untraceable in Maharashtra 's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

As many as 109 out of 295 recent foreign returnees to the township under Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KMDC) in Thane district were untraceable currently, KMDC chief Vijay Suryavanshi confirmed.

The mobile phones of some of these people were switched off while many of the last given addresses were found to be locked, he added.

As per the current guidelines, returnees to KDMC limits from all 'at risk' nations have to undergo 7-day home quarantine, and a COVID-19 test will be conducted on the eighth day.

“Even if it is negative, they will have to undergo another 7-day home quarantine and it would be the duty of housing society members to ensure the norm is not violated," he added.

Speaking about other restrictions that has been put in place amid Omicron fears, the official said, marriages, gatherings etc are being watched to curb violations

Maharashtra's Omicron tally reaches 10

So far, Maharashtra has reported 10 cases of the new variant. First case in the state was reported from Dombivili itself. Later, seven persons, including a non-resident Indian (NRI) woman and her two daughters from Nigeria, had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the Pune district.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday has reported two new cases of Omicron variants, according to the information provided by the civic body.

Overall, India's caseload of the new coronavirus variant has surged to 23 as of December 6, highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra.

COVID-19 tally in Thane

With the addition of 91 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 5,69,962, while one more death raised the toll to 11,589, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases and death were reported on Monday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.