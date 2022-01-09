Further speaking on how long the symptoms last in Omicron patients he said, "What we are seeing is three to five days, most of the patients whom I am treating online are becoming well in three to five days. The first three to five days they are having a lot of throat pain, fever at least about 102-103 degrees Fahrenheit than having headache and body ache this is what they are having. Most of the people are having this symptom, and by the third day, they're improving on their own even without any antibiotic and obviously this newer drug is to be used with real passion. We should not use this medication just like that. So even patients are improving on their own in three to five days time. When the fever is persisting beyond that time, then it becomes a bit concerning.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}