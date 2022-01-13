As was expected the third wave of COVID-19, led by the Omicron variant, has peaked in Mumbai. Though the daily tally for the virus remained below 20,000 for the last 5 days, the total cases in the maximum city are inching toward the one million mark. And, as of Wednesday, the positivity rate stood at 27%. Explaining the current situation in the financial capital, COVID task force official Shashank Joshi said that most patients are in home isolation and recovering under medical advice, while the state government is focusing on the vulnerable population and those who are hospitalized. He also urged all to ‘Mask up and Vaccinate’.

