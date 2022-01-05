OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Omicron predominant strain in cities, driving India's exponential surge: Govt
Listen to this article

Omicron variant of coronavirus is the predominant strain circulating in Indian cities, health ministry officials said on Wednesday, adding that mass gatherings need to be avoided to slow the transmission.

ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said the exponential increase in coronavirus cases is also mainly driven by Omicron upsurge in Indian metros and cities.

The health ministry noted that India has seen over 6.3 times increase in cases in the last 8 days. "A sharp increase seen in case positivity from 0.79% on 29 December 2021 to 5.03% on 5 January," officials added.

India's Covid cases rose to 35,018,358 with 58,097 fresh infections reported today, while the active count increased to 2,14,004. The death toll climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 more fatalities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout