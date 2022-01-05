Omicron variant of coronavirus is the predominant strain circulating in Indian cities, health ministry officials said on Wednesday, adding that mass gatherings need to be avoided to slow the transmission.

ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said the exponential increase in coronavirus cases is also mainly driven by Omicron upsurge in Indian metros and cities.

The health ministry noted that India has seen over 6.3 times increase in cases in the last 8 days. "A sharp increase seen in case positivity from 0.79% on 29 December 2021 to 5.03% on 5 January," officials added.

India's Covid cases rose to 35,018,358 with 58,097 fresh infections reported today, while the active count increased to 2,14,004. The death toll climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 more fatalities.

