Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the union territory of Puducherry has imposed restrictions up to 31 January midnight.

Under the new guidelines, all the malls, markets allowed to operate at not more than 50% capacity.

Further, intra and inter district public transport, cinemas, gyms, salons, parlours, auditoriums will operate at 50% seating too, according to an official order.

Puducherry witnessed a jump in the number of fresh coronavirus cases with 129 being added in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry had clocked 73 new infections on Wednesday and 66 on Tuesday.

The 129 new cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Thursday pushed the overall tally to 1,29,821.

While Puducherry region (the capital of the union territory) reported 84 fresh cases, Karaikal logged 36, Mahe (8) and Yanam (1).

