NEW DELHI : India has been seeing a rapid resurgence of the Coronavirus cases in the past one month. There is also a steady growth of the new coronavirus variant Omicron which was first detected in South Africa.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that 90% of the eligible population had been administered the first dose of vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

He also informed that almost 1.5 crore children of the 15-18 age group had been administered the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19 in the past couple of days.

India, irrespective of the progressing vaccination drive has been witnessing a surge in Covid cases where more than one lakh new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The number of Omicron cases in the country also crossed the 3000 mark and two deaths from this variant of concern were also reported.

To curb this sharp spike in Covid cases several states have imposed night curfew and weekend curfew, thereby restricting the movement of people at a time when mass gatherings are potential super spreaders.

Check out the list of states below

-Delhi- The DDMA imposed a daily night curfew between 10pm to 5am as a part of graded response to the rapidly increasing number of cases in the national capital

Delhi will also see weekend curfew, set to start from 8 January Friday between 10pm on Friday and 5am on Monday

-Maharashtra - A night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am have been imposed in the state. The state also enforced imposition of section 144 in any other parts of the state which are tourist spots

-West Bengal- The state imposed a night curfew between 12 am and 5 am after relaxing the restrictions on New Year's Eve which in turn saw a rapid surge in cases in the state

-Tamil Nadu - A night curfew is in place in the state between 10pm and 5am.

-Karnataka - A weekend and night curfew was announced in the state. The weekend curfew which will start from 8 January will be between 10pm on Friday till 5am on Monday

- Gujarat - Night curfew is already in force in eight major cities - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Junagadh from 10 pm to 6 am

-Punjab - The state imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am daily.

-Uttar Pradesh - From 6 January, the night curfew has been extended from 10 pm to 6 am, instead of 11 pm to 5 am.

-Assam - The state government revised the timings of night curfew to 10 pm to 6 am, starting from 8 January

-Chhattisgarh - Night curfew will be enforced from 10 pm to 6 am in the districts with a positivity rate of 4% or above

