According to Tamil Nadu's health minister, a passenger from Singapore arrived at Tiruchirappally at 3.30 AM (on Friday) and tested positive for Covid-19. He has been shifted to the local medical college where he has been quarantined. His sample will undergo genome sequencing. However, it will also be sent to a lab in Bengaluru, and only after that result would we come to know if he is infected with Omicron.