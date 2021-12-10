Three passengers who arrived in Goa from the United Kingdom have tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. According to the Goa health minister, the Covid-19 infected passengers were in AI 146 flight which was carrying 234 other passengers as well. It is unclear whether the three passengers have been infected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Goa's health minister Vishwajit Rane said the 234 passengers will have to undergo mandatory home quarantine and will be retested on Day 8 or earlier if found symptomatic.

"This is with reference to flight AI 146 that arrived from the UK today morning. 237 travellers tested on arrival. 3 patients (passengers) have been tested positive," the health minister said.

"All other negative travellers will be kept in strict home quarantine and will be retested on day 8 or earlier if symptomatic. According to the Government of India guidelines/protocols, necessary directions have been issued to DHS in this regard," Rane added.

The UK is among a group of countries placed in 'at-risk' category by the central government in view of the recent detection of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Passengers from these countries have to follow additional COVID-19 testing and quarantine measures.

Rane also had earlier informed that five sailors who arrived in the state in a merchant's vessel were suspected to be Omicron positive. Authorities in Goa have already isolated five crew members of a merchant navy ship. Their swab samples have been sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology for genome sequencing and reports are awaited.

Several cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in the country with Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Delhi reporting new cases. However, patients from Maharashtra and Rajasthan have now recovered and have been discharged from the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the office of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday announced that the restrictions on scheduled international commercial passenger services from and to India shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

Circular issued by the DGCA stated that the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services has been extended till January 31 next year.

India has added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

The current list of "at-risk" countries for the COVID-19 Omicron variant includes the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, and Israel.

