Omicron scare: 3 UK returnees test positive for Covid-19 at Goa airport

Three passengers who arrived in Goa from the United Kingdom have tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. According to the Goa health minister, the Covid-19 infected passengers were in AI 146 flight which was carrying 234 other passengers as well. It is unclear whether the three passengers have been infected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Goa's health minister Vishwajit Rane said the 234 passengers will have to undergo mandatory home quarantine and will be retested on Day 8 or earlier if found symptomatic.

