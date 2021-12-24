Amid rising concerns over the emergence of the highly transmissible Covid-19 strain, the Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that so far 358 cases of Omicron variant have been detected in India so far.

India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358, 114 of which have either recovered or migrated, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The 358 Omicron Covid variant cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far, it showed.

Maharashtra has reported the highest incidence of the new strain with 88 cases, followed by Delhi with 67 cases. While in Telangana Omicron cases have reached 38 in Telangana, in Tamil Nadu 34, in Karnataka 31 and in Gujarat 30. In Rajasthan the cases stood at 21 and in Kerala 15 cases.

The Omicron variant is said to be at least thrice more transmissible than the Delta and asked the states and Union Territories to activate war rooms, analyse even small trends and surges and take prompt containment action.

Uttarakhand on Wednesday detected the first case of Omicron variant and the authorities have warned that the state may impose night curfew and Covid restrictions if the necessity arises.

"After the detection of one Omicron case in Dehradun on December 22, a meeting was held on the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary on the measures to be taken to stop the spread of the virus. The District Collectors and Chief Medical Officers were directed to take appropriate preparatory measures like bed availability in Hospitals along with Oxygen and medicines," according to a statement by the government in Hindi.

Additionally in Odisha, two new Omicron cases were detected, with Dr Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health, Odisha stating that the patients were asymptomatic.

