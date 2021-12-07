Omicron scare: Covid positive German citizen attends marriage in Madhya Pradesh

With the rapid rise in the new Covid-19 variant counts in the country, a 28-year-old German national has tested positive for coronavirus in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. According to the health officials, they have sent the sample for genome sequencing as it remains unclear if the person has been infected from the Omicron variant or not.

The Covid patient arrived in Jabalpur on Sunday from New Delhi, he was found negative for the coronavirus in the Rapid Antigen Test at the airport. Later, his RT-PCR test report came out positive on Monday.

By the time the report came positive, the man had already attended a marriage on Sunday evening in Jabalpur. The Madhya Pradesh health department has traced the contact history of the german citizen and samples of 50 people have been collected.

As of now, the man is at a Covid-19 care centre of a local government medical college. So far Madhya Pradesh has not reported any case of Omicron. However, the mutant virus has been detected in neighbouring states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (10), followed by Rajasthan (9) Karnataka (2), Gujarat, and Delhi one each, respectively.

Globally, the first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant was found in South Africa on November 26. Since then, the virus has spread in more than 30 countries across the world. The World Health organization has classified it as 'variant of Concern'.

Health experts have expressed possibilities that owing to the genetic modification in the virus, it may possess some specific characteristics. While the transmissibility of infection seems to have increased because of the new variant, there is still not enough clarity on whether or not it will cause severe disease and whether it will evade immunity, the WHO had said.

