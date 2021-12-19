Omicron scare: Amid spike in Omicron cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday said that it will hold a review meet on Monday at 11.30 am. The meeting will be held along with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other important officials of the government.

This meeting will be held through video conferencing, Lt Governor Anil Baijal will preside over the meeting, said a notification by DDMA. They will discuss spike in Omicron cases in Delhi and the current situation of coronavirus.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog member VK Paul and Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and all-important officers of the Health Department of the Delhi Government will be present in the meeting.

Till Saturday, Delhi's total Omicron count was 22. Of these

The Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into dedicated centres for the treatment of Omicron.

These four hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital in the Tughlakabad area of the national capital.

India has so far reported over 100 cases of the Omicron.

Omicron variant was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 25. On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

