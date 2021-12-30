Addressing a press conference, the Health Minister said, "Delhi reported 923 cases and the positivity rate is 1.29 per cent. The COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly and Omicron cases are also increasing in Delhi. As per the latest genome sequencing report, 46 per cent of total COVID-19 cases are of Omicron variant. Of total Omicron cases, few people have travel history and some with no travel history are also infected with Omicron, which means it is gradually spreading in the community," said Jain.