Haryana government decided to close all the cinema halls, multiplexes and sports complexes in six more districts till 12 January. The six districts where the restrictions will be applicable are Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, and Jhajjar.

Earlier, the restrictions were imposed in the five districts in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat from January 2 to 12. Malls and markets will be allowed to open till 6 pm. However, shops selling essential items like milk and medicine shops will be allowed to open at all times to enable them to serve the public at large, it said.

According to the restrictions imposed earlier in five districts, the closing time for malls and markets was 5 pm.

All sports complexes, swimming pools and stadia shall remain closed except when being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international sports events, the order said.

All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are prohibited, it said.

Government and private offices, except for emergency/essential services have been advised to function with 50 per cent staff attendance, it added.

The order stated that other restrictions released vide its order dated January 1 and applicable till January 12 shall continue as before.

Notably, Haryana has witnessed a big spike in Covid cases over the past week.

