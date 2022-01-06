1 min read.Updated: 06 Jan 2022, 01:33 PM ISTLivemint
Haryana: The six districts where the restrictions will be applicable are Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Jhajjar
Listen to this article
Haryana government decided to close all the cinema halls, multiplexes and sports complexes in six more districts till 12 January. The six districts where the restrictions will be applicable are Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, and Jhajjar.
Earlier, the restrictions were imposed in the five districts in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat from January 2 to 12. Malls and markets will be allowed to open till 6 pm. However, shops selling essential items like milk and medicine shops will be allowed to open at all times to enable them to serve the public at large, it said.