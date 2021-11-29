In the wake of concerns over the potentially more contagious new 'Omicron' variant of coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh health authorities have begun the search for a Botswana woman who visited Jabalpur district on November 18. Botswana is among the countries where cases of Omicron have been detected. So, therefore, without taking things lightly, the health officials have launched the search to trace the woman, named Khuno Oremeet Selyn.

According to the health official, "The woman came to Jabalpur from Delhi, as per the record shared with us by the central government. The location of her mobile number mentioned in Jabalpur's Dumna airport record was traced to Delhi. The police investigation suggests that the phone has not been moved out of Delhi for the last month.

The official said that they are examining the CCTV footage of the Jabalpur airport. Information has also been gathered from hotels in Jabalpur and neighbouring districts, he added.

Under the surveillance process, the Union government was regularly providing the list of visitors coming to Jabalpur from abroad, Dr Kurariya said. Last month, 164 people from the United Kingdom visited Jabalpur and they were contacted and asked about their health, he said. Jabalpur reported the first coronavirus case in the state on March 30 last year, when three people who returned from Dubai and Germany tested positive for the infection.

(With PTI inputs)

