India has logged 653 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 186 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 167 cases followed by Delhi at 165, Kerala 57, Telangana 55, Gujarat 49 and Rajasthan 46.

Omicron: State-wise tally

Maharashtra 167

Delhi 165

Kerala 57,

Telangana 55

Gujarat 49

Rajasthan 46

Tamil Nadu 34

Karnataka 31

Madhya Pradesh 9

Odisha 8

Andhra Pradesh 6

West Bengal 6

Haryana 4

Uttarakhand 4

Chandigarh 3

Jammu & Kashmir 3

Uttar Pradesh 2

Goa 1

Himachal Pradesh 1

Ladakh 1

Manipur 1

A total of 6,358 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the country to 75,456, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Maharashtra's health sector came under severe strain in 2021, as it faced the onslaught of the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 led by the Delta variant, reporting a record number of daily infections and deaths, and towards the year-end is seeing the emergence of a high number of Omicron cases.

