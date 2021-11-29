This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Kotak Mahindra managing director in his tweet said that people, markets and policymakers will shoot from the hip in crisis management without sufficient data.
Amid concerns over the new Covid variant impacting the Indian stock markets, Kotak Mahindra managing director Uday Kotak on Monday cautioned that people, markets and policymakers will will shoot from the hip in crisis management without sufficient data.
The Kotak Mahindra managing director tweeted, “Omicron variant scare today, something else tomorrow. People, markets and policy makers world wide will shoot from hip in crisis management without data. Welcome to the ‘never’ ending world we live in."
Due to the lingering worries over the emergence of the new Covid variant Omicron, key stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined by more than 1 per cent in the early trade on Monday due to deep losses in financials, IT and auto stocks .
The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled by 585.22 points or 1.02 per cent to 56,521.93 points with 25 of its components trading in the red.
The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange tanked 191.40 points or 1.12 pc to 16,835.05 as Adani Ports, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp dropped.
Among Sensex stocks, HDFC fell by 1.61 per cent, HUL by 1.22 per cent, and Maruti by 0.88 per cent.
Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, UltraTech Cement, ITC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and SBI were among the major losers.