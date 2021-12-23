The Telangana state health department on Thursday notified that as many as 14 new cases of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron have been reported in Telangana in the last 24 hours.

While the country's tally of Omicron cases has gone up to 200, in Telangana the total number of Omicron cases rose to 38. According to the state health department, as many as 259 passengers were screened at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday out of which 4 cases were tested RTPCR positive.

All four samples of the passengers travelling from "At risk" countries were sent for Genome Sequencing out of which 2 were tested positive for the Omicron variant. The results of the 4 samples are awaited. 12 samples tested positive for the variant from a random sampling basis from other than "At risk" countries.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Executive Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar, Dr Vikas Bhatia, talking about the helpfulness of the Hybrid immunity in the possible wave, said, "It is very difficult to predict because, and even at this point of time when more than 30 countries have reported one or more cases, we are still waiting for some more information. So, in this phase, we should be preparing ourselves that a third wave may come but at the same time, it may be good news in case we find that this particular virus Omicron is not very fatal. So far no death has been reported from any part of the world."

"It might be a mild disease. It is possibly being observed in some countries such as South Africa that the gap between the infection and the manifestation of the disease is a little longer. And when it is longer than the Delta virus, it is likely to be transmitting and infecting more and more people. Now in case, the transmission rate is high, but its killing power is low, then it can transmit and generate immunity among the people," he added.

Dr Bhatia said that if oxygen levels decline due to Omicorn variant, then that would be a concern but he believes that due to the ongoing nationwide vaccination programme, it should not be a problem.

"Decline in the oxygen levels and the case fatality rates, they are our main concern. If those concern us more, we should not be bothering too much about the transmission of the disease. Because the vaccination programme is also going on," he said.

The Executive Director highlighted "Hybrid immunity" as "protection" against Omicron and said, "When we talk about hybrid in relation to the Covid it means we are talking about the immunity which has been acquired through the infection and immunity which has been acquired through the vaccination. When these two work together we call it a hybrid."

Dr Bhatia explained further, "When these two work together we call it a hybrid. So, hybrid immunity is there because a large number of people have already been exposed to Covid. So, they have because of the disease which occurred to them, or which manifested or for some reason they were admitted or which we saw the results as a seroprevalence was positive who got this infection. They may have immunity against the Covid plus the vaccination which has also been going on since January. So, together it becomes hybrid immunity."

The doctor said hybrid immunity in India is very high which has "better protection" against Omicron.

(With inputs from agencies)

