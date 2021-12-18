Omicron: Rise in Omicron cases in Delhi has triggered the fears of impending third wave among the traders in the national capital. With twelve more people testing positive for the new variant on Friday, Delhi's total count has jumped to to 22. This was the sharpest single-day rise in Omicron cases.

The WHO on Saturday said that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant in countries with documented community transmission, with a doubling time of 1.5–3 days. It was Delta variant of Covid that wreaked havoc on the country during the seconearly this year.

As the cases of infectious strain rise, traders in Delhi's big markets have started requesting authorities to increase the police presence in the shopping areas to enforce Covid protocols.

Sanjay Bhargava, president, Chandni Chowk Vyapar Mandal informed the news agency PTI that the market association will soon be sending circulars to shopkeepers in the area to enforce Covid protocols.

He further said that in the last 10 days, there is visible decrease in footfall in the market. "The business is slowing down due to the increasing cases of Omicron in the city," Bhargava added.

The National Delhi Traders Association has already sent out circulars to all traders in Connaught Place, said Atul Bhargava, president of the association.

He said association has asked the shop owners to strictly adhere to Covid protocols in the shops like sanitising, insisting on wearing masks and taking temperature of people coming in. "Since CP is a large and open area, it is not much of a problem. And with police presence, people usually follow Covid protocols," he said.

Traders in Sarojini Nagar market in South Delhi too have been asked to paste social distancing circles outside and follow all Covid protocols inside their shops.

Ashok Randhawa, president, Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association, said they have sent out a circular asking shop helpers to get their second doses as soon as possible.

"Almost all our traders are fully vaccinated, those who are not have been asked to do it as soon as possible. We have told everyone to follow Covid norms inside the shops," Randhawa told PTI.

Even though the crowds have gone down 20-25% in the area, he added that people were rushing to do their shopping now for the next wedding season in case another lockdown is announced.

"Most of the buyers are those who want to finish their shopping now. We too our apprehensive about another lockdown since we have just started picking up business," he said.

