Home / News / India /  Omicron scare: UK returnee tests Covid positive in Kolkata, genome sequencing underway
KOLKATA : A senior official of West Bengal Health Department informed that a woman who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for Covid-19 here on Friday.

"A patient from the UK is found positive for COVID-19. She was initially sent to the Beliaghata IDBG Hospital… Later she chose to get admitted at a private hospital for institutional quarantine," the official said.

The specimens required have been collected and sent for genome sequencing to determine if she has contracted the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

The Omicron variant has been designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The variant has also been classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern

The woman's condition is stable, the senior official added.

Top officials of the health ministry had on Thursday informed a parliamentary panel that there are 23 cases of the omicron variant across the country, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation. 

