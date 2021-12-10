Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Omicron scare: UK returnee tests Covid positive in Kolkata, genome sequencing underway

Omicron scare: UK returnee tests Covid positive in Kolkata, genome sequencing underway

Coronavirus new variant: Several cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the country
1 min read . 04:01 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • The woman was initially sent to the Beliaghata IDBG Hospital. She is under institutional quarantine now in a private hospital

KOLKATA : A senior official of West Bengal Health Department informed that a woman who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for Covid-19 here on Friday.

"A patient from the UK is found positive for COVID-19. She was initially sent to the Beliaghata IDBG Hospital… Later she chose to get admitted at a private hospital for institutional quarantine," the official said.

The specimens required have been collected and sent for genome sequencing to determine if she has contracted the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

The Omicron variant has been designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The variant has also been classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern

The woman's condition is stable, the senior official added.

Top officials of the health ministry had on Thursday informed a parliamentary panel that there are 23 cases of the omicron variant across the country, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation. 

