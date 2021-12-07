Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday took stock of the preparedness, testing capacities and situation on the ground with regard to crowd management at all airports.

The move comes as the number of passengers arriving in India increasing amid emerging threat from the new Omicron variant. Passengers have been complaining on social media of crowding and chaos at major international airports in the country since December 1, when a new set of travel rules were imposed amid concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Scindia said, "Took stock of the preparedness, testing capacities, and the situation on the ground with regard to crowd management at both private and AAI_Official airports. Have put an action plan with 8 compliances on immigration queues, expanding RT-PCR service providers..."

He further said, "...ramping up help desks and forex counters, along with seamless floor management. Rest assured, @MoCA_GoI is monitoring the situation on a daily basis & passengers shall not face any inconvenience at airports."

The Union Health Ministry issued a revised set of guidelines from December 1, amid concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

According to the guidelines, all travellers, irrespective of Covid-19 vaccination status, arriving in India from countries identified as 'countries at-risk' would have to mandatorily undergo post-arrival Covid-19 testing at airport on arrival.

Passengers will have to wait for the test results before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight, according to the guidelines.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) controls more than 100 airports across the country. However, major airports such as in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad are operated by private entities.

Countries in Europe, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Israel have been placed in the "at-risk" category by the Union Health Ministry.

