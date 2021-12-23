NEW DELHI: Fresh curbs on gatherings, stricter enforcement of covid rules and the fear of catching the virus seem to be casting a shadow over Christmas and New Year celebrations at restaurants that were on the recovery path in the last few months.

Several restaurant firms said they expect crowds thinning for these occasions even as various state governments enforce 50% capacity rule in eateries. Some enterprising eateries are, however, offering take-out celebratory boxes with set menus to compensate for the loss in revenue.

Until last week, restaurants said they were inundated with calls for reservations for New Year’s Eve. However, with the new covid restrictions imposed, most people are now looking to avoid crowded places and are also refraining from stepping out.

Varun Tuli, managing director at Yum Yum Tree Restaurant that runs chains in Delhi like Yum Yum Cha and Tbsp. said, with the regulations in place, they will cooperate and this will, of course, adversely affect revenue across the board.

“In our over ten years of being in the food industry, we have noticed more and more people coming out for New Year's Eve celebrations, barring last year because of the pandemic. While we predict a good turnout this year, the new variant is definitely leaving things up in the air," he said.

Rakshay Dhariwal, founder of Pass Code Hospitality that runs restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa and Kolkata, said with new restrictions being implemented every few months, and with little clarity and support, running a business has become a huge challenge.

“It'll definitely affect our revenue especially during the festive season when everyone wants to go out and when businesses actually make solid revenues," he said.

“As the seating capacity at restaurants is restricted to 50%, the bigger tables which were mostly reserved by youngsters and couples, are now gone. Due to this, the reduction in revenue is more than 50%," said Ajit Shah, partner at White Panda Hospitality that has three restaurants in Delhi including Kiko Ba and Tera Vita. To overcome this loss in revenue, the company is planning to offer takeaway boxes with special meals for these occasions.

Bars and pubs have it a little harder. The Karnataka government, for instance, has disallowed DJs and special events at clubs and pubs. Hotels and restaurants will be permitted to operate at 50% capacity on New Year's eve. Geist, a Bengaluru-based brewery that also opened its premises for dine-in last year, for instance, did not plan a New Year's Eve event at its beer garden or taproom anticipating this situation. Instead, it will only have a special menu for the season and it will be business as usual.

In Mumbai, party organisers must seek clear permission from the authorities and must not exceed a gathering of 200 people.

Akshay Anand, co-founder at restaurant bar Ophelia said the Delhi government's move has come as a setback to the hospitality industry in the capital. The resto-bar will operate at 50% of its capacity and move to pre-bookings rather than entertaining walk-ins like previous years. Anand said they are keeping away from any sort of elaborate events.

"Everybody was expecting good business this year because last year we couldn't do much. But omicron needs us to be cautious. The two days of Christmas and New Year's Eve are significant for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It was a bit of a disappointment because everything was coming back," he said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has disallowed Christmas and New Year gatherings. But Rahul Singh, founder of The Beer Café, said there is really no change. “There will be stricter enforcement now as there was some relaxation in the previous months. A new provision curbing Christmas and New Year events has been put in place," he said.

He added that this is a definite damper for the industry when it was recovering. "Brands like ours have scaled to 120% of pre-covid numbers and are just on the brink of revival, as an industry. But this is a looming threat. We've already been battered with two waves; and a third wave was unexpected. But this is a global threat and we all have to give priority to health and safety. Economy's well-being depends on us being well, " he added.

Many events, too, have been cancelled though BookMyShow.com and Paytm's Insider, which have teamed up with event organisers to sell tickets, declined to comment for this story. However, Siddhartha Chaturvedi, general secretary, EEMA (Event and Entertainment Management Association) said it was extremely disheartening to see these selective rules put in place to ban live events or DJ parties to target the urban elite when several other markets and rallies that see large crowds, are permitted.

“As it is, a large part of our business that involved international travel and artistes, is out of the question. But it is disappointing to see domestic business operations disrupted too," said Chaturvedi who estimates that the loss from cancellations in Delhi and Karnataka alone, would run into a couple of crores, besides impacting many livelihoods. The association is now keeping a close watch on mandates from states like Goa.

(Suneera Tandon & Lata Jha contributed to this story)

