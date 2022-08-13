Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 is dominant in Delhi, says study

Delhi reported 2,136 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 dominating cases, stated the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday
The Medical Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Dr. Suresh Kumar observed on Saturday that the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi is because Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 is still the dominant variant in the national capital.
"We did a study where we wanted to know which sub-variant is having the highest transmission. We analysed data from 90 samples in August and found that more than half of the patients were infected with BA 2.75. It is the leading cause of transmission and it spreads faster," Dr. Kumar told ANI.
The usual symptoms are sore throat, running nose, low-grade fever, headache, and body ache, according to the medical director.
"We have also noticed viral pneumonia and low oxygen in some cases," he added.
He also affirmed that BA 2.75 sub-variant can escape the immunity and can infect vaccinated people. That explains the reinfection seen in the recent spike.
"I would suggest people take the third dose soon as due to prior vaccine, the severity of the disease can be reduced. Recovery time is usually 5-7 days," the director said.
"Positivity in the national capital is around 15 percent and those who have chronic disease are getting hospitalised. Only 6 percent hospitalisation is there, the infection rate is high but hospitalisation is less if we compare with the earlier wave," Dr. Kumar said talking about the recent spike of cases in Delhi
In the last 24 hours, India reported 15,815 new cases of Covid 19. The daily positivity rate also jumped to 4.36%. Currently, India has 1,19,264 active cases which account for 0.27 % of the total cases.
According to the Union Health Ministry, 20,018 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of recovered patients to 4,35,93,112. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.54%.
On Friday, Delhi recorded 10 deaths due to Covid 19 and 2,136 new cases. There are currently 8,343 active COVID cases in the national capital.
