AHMEDABAD : Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Friday delimited three micro-containment zones for the first time in over a month.

Officials said that eight houses with 28 residents were demarcated as two micro-containment zones in the city's northwest and west zones on Thursday, while five more houses with 17 residents in the west zone were added to the list on Friday.

Move comes with the increasing number of patients testing positive for the coronavirus infection.

The civic body in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city had delineated two areas as micro-containment zones on Thursday.

The city had on Thursday had reported 43 coronavirus positive cases, its highest single-day count in nearly six months, and its first Covid-19 death on Friday after a gap of five months.

The city also reported nine Omicron cases so far, of which two were detected on Friday in passengers returning from Nigeria and the UK, according to official data.

Ahmedabad district currently has 210 active cases.

Gujarat on Friday reported 98 new cases, including 13 of Omicron variant, increasing the tally of infections to 8,29,003, the state health department said.

