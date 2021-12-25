This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Omicron surge: Ahmedabad demarcates 3 micro-containment zones as Covid cases rise
1 min read.02:32 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
8 houses with 28 residents were demarcated as two micro-containment zones in the city's northwest and west zones on Thursday, while 5 more houses with 17 residents in the west zone were added to the list on Friday
Officials said that eight houses with 28 residents were demarcated as two micro-containment zones in the city's northwest and west zones on Thursday, while five more houses with 17 residents in the west zone were added to the list on Friday.
