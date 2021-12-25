Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Omicron surge: Ahmedabad demarcates 3 micro-containment zones as Covid cases rise

Omicron surge: Ahmedabad demarcates 3 micro-containment zones as Covid cases rise

Move comes with the increasing number of patients testing positive for the coronavirus infection.
1 min read . 02:32 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • 8 houses with 28 residents were demarcated as two micro-containment zones in the city's northwest and west zones on Thursday, while 5 more houses with 17 residents in the west zone were added to the list on Friday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

AHMEDABAD : Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Friday delimited three micro-containment zones for the first time in over a month.

AHMEDABAD : Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Friday delimited three micro-containment zones for the first time in over a month.

Officials said that eight houses with 28 residents were demarcated as two micro-containment zones in the city's northwest and west zones on Thursday, while five more houses with 17 residents in the west zone were added to the list on Friday.

Officials said that eight houses with 28 residents were demarcated as two micro-containment zones in the city's northwest and west zones on Thursday, while five more houses with 17 residents in the west zone were added to the list on Friday.

Move comes with the increasing number of patients testing positive for the coronavirus infection. 

Move comes with the increasing number of patients testing positive for the coronavirus infection. 

The civic body in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city had delineated two areas as micro-containment zones on Thursday.

The civic body in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city had delineated two areas as micro-containment zones on Thursday.

The city had on Thursday had reported 43 coronavirus positive cases, its highest single-day count in nearly six months, and its first Covid-19 death on Friday after a gap of five months.

The city had on Thursday had reported 43 coronavirus positive cases, its highest single-day count in nearly six months, and its first Covid-19 death on Friday after a gap of five months.

The city also reported nine Omicron cases so far, of which two were detected on Friday in passengers returning from Nigeria and the UK, according to official data.

The city also reported nine Omicron cases so far, of which two were detected on Friday in passengers returning from Nigeria and the UK, according to official data.

Ahmedabad district currently has 210 active cases. 

Ahmedabad district currently has 210 active cases. 

Gujarat on Friday reported 98 new cases, including 13 of Omicron variant, increasing the tally of infections to 8,29,003, the state health department said.

Gujarat on Friday reported 98 new cases, including 13 of Omicron variant, increasing the tally of infections to 8,29,003, the state health department said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!